Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

