HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:ISR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. IsoRay has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

