William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.26.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.