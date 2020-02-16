Interpace Diagnostics Group’s (IDXG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IDXG. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.05. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.