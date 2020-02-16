Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

