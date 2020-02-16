SunTrust Banks Comments on Avantor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $5,517,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.