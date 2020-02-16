SunTrust Banks Comments on MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

