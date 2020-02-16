Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) Decreased by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

TSE:FRX opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.49 million and a P/E ratio of -16.92. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.74.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

