Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,136 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,172.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,786 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 171,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

