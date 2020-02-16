Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Taubman Centers in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

