Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.89 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $999.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

