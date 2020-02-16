Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.89 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $999.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Comments on Avantor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Avantor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Wedbush
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Wedbush
Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Boosted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. Boosted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report