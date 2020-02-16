Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CME. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

Shares of CME opened at $213.13 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

