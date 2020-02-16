Brixmor Property Group Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.64 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $605,250. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

