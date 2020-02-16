Criteo SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Criteo in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRTO. Societe Generale downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Criteo stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $884.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

