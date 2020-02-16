Analysts Offer Predictions for Brighthouse Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after buying an additional 365,359 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.