Camden Property Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 200,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,659 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

