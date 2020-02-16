SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.