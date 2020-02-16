Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.58 ($18.12).

Shares of ORA opened at €13.36 ($15.53) on Thursday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.02 and a 200 day moving average of €13.76.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

