Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €165.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €181.00 ($210.46).

WDI opened at €138.90 ($161.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €129.90. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

