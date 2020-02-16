TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.22

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 14711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $60,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 13.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,773,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

