CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.41

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 38740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,650.00. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $5,062,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 2,556.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

