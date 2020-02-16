New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.68

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.68 and last traded at $141.32, with a volume of 18579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

