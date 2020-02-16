Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) dropped 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 99,349 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 119,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Falco Resources Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luc Lessard acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,426,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,238.10.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

