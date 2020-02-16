Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.77

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.77 and last traded at $210.62, with a volume of 2536493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

