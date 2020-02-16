Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Up 12.5%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 299,376 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 103,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

