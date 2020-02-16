Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Shares Up 22.2%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, 394,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 275% from the average session volume of 105,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

