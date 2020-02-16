Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.57

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 122244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

