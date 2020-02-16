Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 107255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $702.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

