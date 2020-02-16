Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.98

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.98 ($1.40) and last traded at A$1.93 ($1.37), with a volume of 805260 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.92 ($1.36).

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.65.

In related news, insider Daniel Agostinelli 795,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. Also, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total value of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72).

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

