W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.44

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.44 and last traded at $79.36, with a volume of 4720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,505,000 after acquiring an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.