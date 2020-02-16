Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.88

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.08, with a volume of 30544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $6,348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,123,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

