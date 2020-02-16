Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.51

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.51 and last traded at $122.31, with a volume of 504615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.61.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,501. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.