Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $320.20

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320.20 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.21), with a volume of 588280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.14).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.71 ($4.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($390.42).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

