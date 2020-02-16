Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.13

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 14166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.09 ($0.05).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile (LON:BIRG)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

