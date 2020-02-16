Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 19.4% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price shot up 19.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$30.91, 696,046 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,895,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Laurentian set a C$26.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

