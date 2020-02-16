American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.74

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.74 and last traded at $137.51, with a volume of 38512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

