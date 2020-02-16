WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.75

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.75 and last traded at $101.60, with a volume of 26055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

