Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €41.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.31 ($63.15).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Friday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.39.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

