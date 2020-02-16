MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Down 7.1%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 660,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 312,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

