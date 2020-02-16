Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.14

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €35.14 ($40.86) and last traded at €35.10 ($40.81), with a volume of 226232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.50 ($37.79).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.25 ($40.99).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -690.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.23.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

