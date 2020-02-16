RIB Software (ETR:RIB) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get RIB Software alerts:

ETR:RIB opened at €29.00 ($33.72) on Thursday. RIB Software has a 52 week low of €11.62 ($13.51) and a 52 week high of €25.84 ($30.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 83.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.13.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.