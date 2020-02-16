Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €63.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €78.20 ($90.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Varta has a twelve month low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a twelve month high of €128.00 ($148.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €91.71 and its 200-day moving average is €92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.48.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

