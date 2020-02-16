Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €136.00 by UBS Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €136.00 ($158.14) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €181.00 ($210.46).

Wirecard stock opened at €138.90 ($161.51) on Friday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 12-month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

