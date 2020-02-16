Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €680.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €680.00 ($790.70) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €601.00 ($698.84).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €579.40 ($673.72) on Thursday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €582.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €514.19.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.