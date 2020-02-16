Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.31 ($63.15).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.39. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.