Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €25.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €28.95 ($33.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.85.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

