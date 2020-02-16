Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of SU stock opened at €97.00 ($112.79) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €93.28 and a 200 day moving average of €84.51. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

