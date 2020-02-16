Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of SU opened at €97.00 ($112.79) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of €93.28 and a 200-day moving average of €84.51.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

