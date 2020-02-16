Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €32.00 ($37.21) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.36 ($36.47).

VIV opened at €25.30 ($29.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.14. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

