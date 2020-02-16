Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 296,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.91. Airgain has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Airgain by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

